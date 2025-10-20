QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
1h

When you give your credit card to some moron and say “do what thou wilt” you will end up with a huge bill and nothing to show for it. The fiat system is exactly that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt's avatar
Matt
1h

This is the baby boomer political classes' ultimate gift to us. They were handed the greatest economy in the history of the world and enriched themselves at our expense, along with our children and grandchildren.

There is no bigger display on their ineptitude more than Social Security. It's a completely obvious math problem, that could have had small changes made to it years ago to make it more sustainable. Now the problem gets worse and more difficult to deal with every year. In true fashion, they will wait until it's an absolute crisis to do something about it - or just play chicken with the other political party while it burns to the ground

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture