QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Pairodocs's avatar
Pairodocs
4h

My husband was one of the doctors who stuck to his principles and spoke out. He too paid a heavy price. But surely the price of staying silent--and knowing yourself to be a coward--would be even higher?

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Louis Doran's avatar
Louis Doran
2h

Thank you for your integrity. If more doctors had had your courage and integrity during the pandemic, outcomes would have been far different and much better IMO. It was a real eye-opener for me to realize how our many ''elite'', most educated members of society, ended up being cowards in the end. I often wondered how Hitler and the Nazi's had managed to achieve what they had in the 30's and 40's. I got my answer in real time with a front row seat. For what it's worth, I also lost my job twice because I stood up for what I believed was right. So I stand by my ''cowards'' comment. At one point, as a human being, one has to choose between self-honesty, integrity and humanist values or fear, cowardice and self-preservation. That is ultimately our last and only guard against totalitarian regimes. May more people stand up, next time.

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