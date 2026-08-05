QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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george's avatar
george
32m

How Progressive.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2m

I cant believe authors are still hypothecating that this man actually helped to fund and create this Frankenstein virus....like its not even remotely a "maybe".

And you bet the raquette continues on.

On all sides of the ball.

The "Green New Deal" "science" is straight laughable when objectively tested or analyzed..but the capture goes all the way from the top echelons of Government and University down to your children's kindergarten teacher.

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