I had a great conversation with Michelle Makori on The Real Story yesterday, where I tried to push back against what I see as an increasingly one-sided narrative driving markets right now.

On her show, I told Michelle plainly, “this is a market that’s pricing in the outcome everyone wants, not the range of outcomes that are actually possible.” I followed that up today with an article about the feedback loop markets have become.

There’s a growing sense that we’ve moved past the major risks—that geopolitical tensions will fade, growth will hold up, and central banks will remain supportive—but I don’t think that confidence is grounded in reality. To me, it feels like we’ve compressed risk premiums at exactly the wrong time.

I stressed that valuations were already stretched well before the latest headlines gave markets a reason to rally. That’s what makes this setup more fragile than it appears.

“When you’re starting from elevated valuations, you don’t have a margin of safety—you have a margin for error, and it’s very thin,” I said during the interview.

The market doesn’t need a shock to correct from here; it just needs outcomes to be slightly worse than expected. And when expectations are this high, “slightly worse” can still translate into meaningful downside.

I pointed out that credit conditions are deteriorating in ways that aren’t being fully reflected in equity markets. Delinquencies are rising, particularly in more vulnerable parts of the consumer base, and there are early signs that the labor market is beginning to lose some of its strength.

I told Michelle, “the surface looks calm, but underneath, the system is starting to show stress fractures.” Those fractures don’t always matter immediately, but they tend to widen over time, and when they do, markets adjust quickly.

There’s a widespread belief that there’s still plenty of liquidity supporting risk assets, but I’m not convinced that liquidity is as deep or as stable as people think. I explained that “liquidity today is more conditional than people realize—it’s dependent on flows continuing in the same direction.”

As long as passive inflows and systematic strategies keep adding exposure, the market can stay elevated, but that dynamic can reverse. “People think liquidity is a constant. It’s not. It’s reflexive—and when it turns, it accelerates moves rather than dampening them.”

On commodities, I used oil as a clear example of how positioning and narrative can drive markets to extremes. I had previously essentially called the top in oil on April 6 and said it was a good time to take profits. That was before the sharp drop we saw leading into today’s massive drop, and I think it illustrates how quickly sentiment can shift when a trade gets crowded.

“By the time everyone agrees on the story, most of the move is already behind you,” I said. Oil had become a consensus long, and once that positioning peaked, it didn’t take much to trigger a reversal. “Markets don’t just move on fundamentals—they move on positioning, and positioning had nowhere left to go.”

Stepping back, I made the point that what we’re seeing right now is a market that’s highly sensitive to narrative and increasingly dismissive of underlying risks. There’s a tendency to assume that any volatility will be short-lived and that policymakers will step in if needed. I think that’s a dangerous assumption.

“The more the market believes it’s protected, the more risk it takes on—and that’s what ultimately creates instability,” I told her. When everyone is leaning in the same direction, it doesn’t take a major catalyst to cause a shift—just a change in expectations.

I closed by emphasizing that I’m not calling for an immediate collapse, but I do think the balance of risks is skewed in a way that isn’t being appreciated. “This isn’t about predicting a crash tomorrow—it’s about recognizing that the downside is being underpriced,” I said.

From my perspective, this is an environment where discipline matters more than momentum. “You don’t get paid for following consensus at extremes—you get paid for identifying when consensus is wrong.” And right now, I believe the consensus view is far too comfortable given what’s actually developing beneath the surface.

02:26 Intro: Why Chris Irons Says the Market Is Mispriced

03:16 Markets Pricing Perfection While Risks Build Underneath

06:08 Private Credit Crisis: Gated Redemptions & Hidden Leverage

12:20 Why a Sharp Reversal Could Hit When No One Expects It

18:01 2008 Parallels: Wall Street’s Same Playbook Again

24:18 Where to Invest Now: Gold, Energy & Defensive Plays

31:50 “Termites in the System”: Consumers, Debt & Valuations

35:28 Timing the Crash: Why It’s Nearly Impossible

46:04 Is the Economy Really Resilient? What’s Being Ignored

48:37 Worst-Case Scenario: How Big the Private Credit Risk Is

52:49 Gold vs Bitcoin: Allocation, Risk & Long-Term Outlook

1:06:21 What Could Change the Bearish Thesis? Fed Intervention

1:12:20 Biggest Risks Still Being Ignored

1:14:57 Final Advice

Watch the full interview here:

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.