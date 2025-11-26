QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
8h

The lack of instruction as it pertains to saving, investing, economics and finance is not a disgrace. It's by design.

I gave an apprentice a tip on setting up recurring withdrawals from his checking account into his Roth...gotta pay yourself first I told him. and you should have seen his eyes. He took the advice to. Also should have seen his face when I showed him the letter from Section 8 telling me that they will be paying the entire rent going forward. Zero contribution from 2 able bodied young adults.

Yep. All by design.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
Jeff Harris's avatar
Jeff Harris
8h

In the same vein, today’s WSJ had an article suggesting that senior citizens who opposed postponing the retirement age or who demanded that the promised pensions be paid were the problem, not the government that had recklessly spent the retirement taxes as they were paid. Economists would be better received if their calculations had even a semblance of fairness/ ethics included.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture