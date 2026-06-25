QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Bill D's avatar
Bill D
3h

At least the S&P had the balls to tell Elon to take a hike and no we won’t change the rules. Having said that I still won’t put money in a cap weighted index. Prefer individual stocks or ETFs with a 2 - 5 year outlook.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
1h

QQQ up over 1% at noon. probably will go higher.

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