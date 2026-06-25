The last two weeks have been volatile, and now that volatility looks as though it is really starting to lean lower.

I’ve argued more than once that the SpaceX IPO may have marked the top of this market bubble, or at least the kind of sentiment peak that shows up right before the air starts coming out. Today didn’t do anything to make me feel better about that call.

Micron absolutely blew away earnings yesterday and had the Nasdaq set to open up roughly 2% this morning. In any normal market, that kind of setup should have had dip buyers tripping over themselves to chase higher.

Instead, in about 24 minutes of cash trading, the Nasdaq coughed up the entire gain, then kept going, sliding another 0.6% into the red before 10 a.m. EST. This is an ugly open for the QQQ, no matter how you slice it:

That kind of reversal matters. It’s not just “volatility.” It’s the type of price action that suggests there may not be a real bid under this market right now. When even a monster earnings print from a major semiconductor name can’t hold a rally for half an hour, it tells you the tape is a lot weaker than the headlines make it look.

I’ve said before that our indexes are now stuffed with crap, leverage, and air pockets. They look diversified on paper, but underneath the hood they’re full of names that have been levitated by options activity, passive flows, and narrative-chasing rather than durable fundamentals. When the market is rising, nobody cares. When it starts to wobble, that’s when you find out how much of the floor is made of plywood.

As I noted yesterday, the market’s core failure right now is not simply overvaluation. Markets have always produced overvalued stocks. The deeper problem is that speculative inflation can now be mechanically converted into benchmark legitimacy and then forcibly distributed to passive investors as “diversification.”

You can read my full analysis of this here:

And don’t assume the Fed is going to ride in immediately with rate cuts just because the market gets indigestion. They may not cut right away. If the market is rolling over while the Fed is still posturing as if it has room to stay hawkish, that’s not a great mix for indexes already built on shaky footing. It’s why gold and silver are both tanking this week:

Bottom line: these violent intraday reversals are not a bullish sign. They’re the kind of action you see when momentum starts to break, liquidity gets thinner than people realize, and every “buy the dip” genius suddenly remembers he’s sitting in a portfolio full of overpriced garbage.

I’m not saying the whole thing implodes tomorrow morning. I am saying this tape deserves a lot more respect — and attention — than it’s getting.

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