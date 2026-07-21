QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
george's avatar
george
6h

AI Overview

Yes, a trillion is an astronomical number. A trillion (1,000,000,000,000 or 10¹²) is a massive figure that is roughly the number of stars in a typical galaxy and is frequently used by researchers to measure distances across the cosmos.

I think we have entered the Twilight Zone.

Reply
Share
Corvo Nero's avatar
Corvo Nero
6hEdited

Does anybody REALLY think that our government HAS a plan or I should say it differently , WANTS a plan to pay off our national debt ? $168,723.00 is YOUR part of the debt based on legal citizen adult population estimates of of 235 million. Actual adult population is estimated at 270 million .

ATTN: Your part of the debt has gone up significantly while you were reading this , please get back to work .....

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture