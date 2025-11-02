QTR’s Fringe Finance

Matt Benson
15h

I remember the "sequester" in 2013 which automatically cut the US Federal Budget by 2%. This was portrayed by the media blob as some sort of dramatic slashing of spending when in fact the federal government's budget had doubled since the Clinton years. So increasing the federal government's budget by 100% in like 20 years was totally normal and fine but then increasing the government's budget by only 98% in 20 years was brutal austerity. Since then we have doubled the budget (and the budget deficit) again but of course literally almost nothing could possibly be cut from that without cries of "austerity!".

Julien Pervillé
13h

The only austerity that I heard about (as an European) is what happened to Greece in the 2010s. For the rest of us there is no austerity, we can have worsening public services and growing public debt at the same time.

