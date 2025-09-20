QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
6h

Nailed it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joypam's avatar
Joypam
6h

Excellent summary of what we, conservatives, or really anyone with questions or criticisms of the Biden Administration, Covid, the Ukraine war, men in women’s sports and locker rooms or any think else that was held sacred by the left suffered through for 4 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture