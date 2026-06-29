By Angelo Monaco, Mises Institute

Ludwig von Mises was a strict classical liberal who viewed the state as a necessary, albeit dangerous, instrument for protecting social cooperation. He famously used the traditional metaphor of the “night-watchman state.” He saw any taxation that goes beyond funding the absolute bare minimum required to protect citizens from violence, theft, and fraud as the forcible extraction of a person’s life and effort. This remains a core concept that underpins the Austrian School of economics critique of the interventionist state.

This view argues that when the state taxes your earnings to fund social programs, subsidies, or public infrastructure, it is effectively seizing the fruits of your time and energy. Because you are forced to work a portion of your day for objectives you did not choose, this school of thought frames redistributive or expansive taxation, in the words of philosopher Robert Nozick in Anarchy, State, and Utopia, as amounting, quite literally, to a theft of labor.

Over the years, we as a nation have shifted the entire debate about the ownership of one’s labor to how the tax burden is distributed. We rarely consider the legitimacy of taxation only the “fairness of collection.” Today, mainstream politics completely bypasses the fundamental ethical question of property rights and, in doing so, it treats the state’s ownership of individual output as a given, turning a major question of principle into a mere dispute over accounting.

Defending the taking of more from the more productive, progressive tax reformers argue the emotion that motivates them isn’t jealousy but a sense of unfairness. They claim with weak, if any, proof that humans have a documented “inequity aversion”—a biological pushback against systems where the rules appear to apply differently to different participants.

Critics of progressive tax reform argue that focusing on the “gap” between the rich and poor, rather than the absolute standard of living, is a form of malicious envy. In this view, the focus is not on helping the poor, but on penalizing the successful. Within economic literature, prominent critics contend that the theoretical models used to justify this “inequity aversion” are fundamentally flawed, arguing that the theory of inequity aversion lacks genuine explanatory value and relies on tautological, hyper-parameterized models that confuse basic human envy with an inherent preference for fairness. Furthermore, psychological and behavioral research demonstrates that when individuals demand equal outcomes under conditions of unequal effort, their motives do not align with folk intuitions of fairness, but are rooted in envy.

The political focus on tax rates creates what thinkers in the Austrian and public choice traditions recognize as a “democratic illusion.” Because the tax code is debated, amended, and voted on by elected representatives, society treats the outcome as a consensus. However, changing the mechanics of the extraction doesn’t alter its nature. Whether the state takes 10 percent or it takes 50 percent, and whether it does so via a flat or graduated scale, the core violation remains: individual choice is replaced by collective dictate.

By focusing on the dials and levers of tax policy, modern society avoids the uncomfortable conclusion that any funding mechanism converts a portion of the citizen’s labor into servitude for the state. As classical liberal and public choice scholars have historically argued, this framework relies on a profound democratic illusion where majoritarian procedures mask the systematic erosion of individual liberty and private property rights under the guise of popular consent.

The phrase “fair share” is one of the most frequently deployed yet poorly defined terms in economics. Depending on the philosophical lens one applies, what constitutes a “fair” tax burden shifts dramatically from a math problem about societal utility to a fundamental question of moral right. Ultimately, whether someone is paying their “fair share” is a question of whether you value equality of outcome, equality of treatment, or individual sovereignty.

Free-market and public choice economists frequently point out that the data routinely debunks popular rhetoric about the tax code, demonstrating that the term “fair share” operates as an incredibly vague rhetorical device that masks the complex, highly-progressive nature of existing tax-and-transfer systems while ignoring the economic distortions caused by high marginal extraction.

From the viewpoint of the Austrian School, the political clamor to “tax the rich” is fundamentally a moral problem disguised as fiscal policy, operating as an institutionalized manifestation of envy. Economists in this tradition argue that progressive taxation moves the state away from a protective infrastructure and transforms it into an engine of forced redistribution.

Rather than aiming to lift the absolute standard of living for the poorest, progressive tax schemes focus entirely on narrowing the relative gap between individuals, effectively penalizing entrepreneurial success and superior productivity. By framing wealth creation as an inherent injustice, interventionist policies weaponize majoritarian political systems to cater to class resentment and the desire to obtain something for nothing. Ultimately, Austrians maintain that wrapping these policies in the language of “fairness” is a rhetorical smoke-screen; the underlying motivation remains an antisocial envy that seeks to destroy or confiscate the property of the successful, even when doing so inflicts severe economic harm on society as a whole by misallocating capital and stifling the market’s natural wealth-generating capacity.

Taxing more will solve nothing. We must start treating the public treasury as a finite trust rather than a “bottomless well” for political expediency. True economic vitality cannot be engineered by a tax code, nor can prosperity be sustained by a state that continually absorbs the productive capital of its working citizens to fund its own expansion and the lifestyles of the less motivated. Real reform requires the federal government to both spend less and tax less, and fundamentally shrinking the scope of the state’s intervention to its constitutional limits. By defunding the bureaucratic apparatus and leaving capital where it is earned, we dismantle the cycle of institutional malinvestment and allow the spontaneous order of the free market to function.

Americans fail to define the nation’s problems when they declare it has a revenue or a spending problem. What we have is a moral problem. The government’s engine of aggressive taxation and runaway spending continues unchecked, because it is fueled by a quiet envy that paralyzes the public. For too many, the desire to see the wealthy brought low outweighs the cost of their own liberty, rendering Americans willing dependents of a state that promises handouts in exchange for silence. It is a dangerous pact born of envy: a society willing to tolerate its own economic undoing so long as they are promised a share of another individual’s fortune for free. The grand paradox of the state capitalizing on envy is that it never actually satisfies the emotion; it merely changes who holds the privilege.

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