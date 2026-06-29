QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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NJ Transit Commuter's avatar
NJ Transit Commuter
3h

Two words: elite overproduction.

Peter Turchin’s theories are a very good explanation for what is happening. From the limited data I have seen, DSA voters are not lumpen proletariat. They are Bryn Mawr grads with BAs in Social Justice, and are furious that the unpopular, ugly girl from high school who got an accounting degree from Baruch College now lives in a nicer building.

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JDH770's avatar
JDH770
37m

"Fair Share", whether taking from the rich or giving to constituents seems best defined, at least by its most vociferous and immoral proponents as, "from each according to their ability, to each according to their need"... When it comes to leftist "fair share" taxation policy, If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it's probably postmodern neo-Marxism.

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