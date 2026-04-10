QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
4h

Trump will not leave them with their Uranium or control of the strait. If he gets those things done he HAS won. If not, there will be no walking away.

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badnabor's avatar
badnabor
5h

The outcomes of the negotiations will hardly be the end of conflict. Regardless of the promises from both sides, you can count on Israel to be left unsatisfied, and precedents show that their interests will eventually be supported by the US.

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