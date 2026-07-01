Yesterday, during a Spaces discussion where I was making the case for being cautious on Bitcoin, someone challenged me with a fair question: “Okay, if you’re skeptical on bitcoin, are there any companies you actually like?”

Two names immediately came to mind. My subscribers have likely heard about both already from me, but I wanted to re-iterate my thoughts here today on both since it’s been a while.

Before anybody accuses me of pretending I nailed these names perfectly when I first pointed them out, let me make an important concession. Both stocks are trading below where they were when I originally highlighted them. That’s disappointing, and it means they haven’t worked so far.

But here’s the thing: at today’s lower prices, I actually find both businesses more attractive than when I first wrote about them. If I were putting fresh money to work today, these are exactly the types of companies I’d be accumulating at these valuations, assuming nothing materially changes about their underlying businesses.

The reason I’m revisiting them now is simple. We’ve had another quarter or two of earnings since I first laid out my thesis, and despite the market’s lack of enthusiasm, I don’t think the fundamental case has broken. In fact, I think it’s largely been reinforced for both names.