QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
2h

I've long wondered why the feminist catchphrases that they use for abortion advocacy are not as well or better employed on other medical issues. "My body my choice" "Between me and my doctor" etc. When there's a single body -- mine -- in question, these seem unequivocally relevant and apt. I own my own body. And having visited the FDA a few times for various hearings, I wouldn't trade it for those of a lot of the regulatory nags that would like to dictate their views on others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Quoth the Raven
Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
2h

All these "other" countries also have national healthcare systems. We seem to have the worst of both worlds --a profit oriented healthcare system (of which we are paying an even higher premium for endless advertising) in an industry that doesn't fit well for our citizenry into free markets, and a laggard FDA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture