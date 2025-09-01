The Fed Bubble Meets The Bill Collector
Plus the S&P in gold: the ugliest chart you may ever see.
I’ve been saying for the last two years that positive real rates would eventually grind the economy to a halt. That’s not some grand macro insight — it’s a mathematical certainty when you have tons of debt and the cost of servicing debt moves higher.
What I underestimated was how much liquidity and stimulus runway the pandemic left sloshing around in household balance sheets. But that cushion now looks to be gone. How do we know?