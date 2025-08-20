QTR’s Fringe Finance

Chris DeMuth Jr
1d

The Fed is one of my least favorite entities. Jackson Hole is one of my favorite spots. It is endlessly irksome to hear "from Jackson Hole" as our central bankers tinker with our economy. Can we at least stick them someplace else? If instead of "Jackson Hole" we could make "Baltimore Harbor" synonymous with central banking, they might be less enthusiastic tinkerers. We're making the lives of our overlords far too nice.

Mike's avatar
Mike
1d

The look on Powels face during the new head quarters dog walk said all I need to hear.

deep state towel boy.

Davos....Jackson Hole.

Gimme a fckn break.

