balazs
Jul 3

Let's make one thing abundantly clear: By September 2024 the latest, everyone should have been 100% confident, that the FED is a political actor and its main motivations are NOT employment and inflation but rather:

1. Maintaining US geopolitical positions

2. Making sure the treasury remains liquid.

I mean, a quick glimpse at the CPI shows, that the CPI actually bottomed in May 2020. It took the FED a whole TWENTY-TWO MONTHS to realize inflation is back on the menu, all the while we were hearing things like "we are not even thinking about thinking" and "it's transitory" from the same Powell who is Mr. Super Hawkish FED chairman today.

So when exactly did the FED begin to hike? March 2022. What happened then? Hmmmm... let's see, what happened on the 22nd of February, 2022. Yup, that's right, Russia invaded Ukraine. The whole rate hike (Which was the most agressive hike in FED's history given the shortage of time and extent of rate hikes) was about causing global recession and pushing down oil prices, and NOT about the CPlie being 9.6% at the top. If anything, the US NEEDS high inflation because of the high debt burden. Except, the geopolitical alpha was more important at the time.

Then exhibit no. 2 was when Jim Bianco on a Macrovoices podcast said in May 2022 that the FED has to cut in June, otherwise, if they cut in September, it will be a blatant support for the dems in the election. TA-DAAAA, they cut 0.5% in September. Again, the FED is a political animal, and not an independent actor in US finance and economy.

Now, we have this situation extended, because 1. Powell likes the dems and hates Trump and 2. Powell wants to be Paul Volcker and not Arthur Burns. He wants to go retire as the FED chairman who broke the back of inflation, not the one who cut to support the economy.

So this could culminate into quite a risk off period in Q3 and Q4 2025. Q2 earnings of the Mag 7 will likely disappoint in August, because of the trade wars in April (which were very neatly timed exactly at the beginning of Q2, so that they don't show off in Q1 earnings). If the stock market goes, so does the US treasury, and of course, if hedge funds have to liquidate something because of equities losses, they will sell bonds. April 2025 reloaded: stocks go, and rates go up. If the FED doesn't come in with the FED put, we can get REALLY screwed.

Steve E
Jul 3

More concerning than the political bias is the fact that most of the people on the Fed board seem to be incompetent morons. For example this gem:

"Inflation is too low relative to the FOMC's 2 percent objective. In fact, it has been too low for the past six years, and it is hard to see inflation heading up to target any time soon. This worries me quite a bit." - Chicago Fed Chair Charles Evans, 2015

There are a lot of similar quotes from other Fed members complaining about low inflation prior to 2022.

