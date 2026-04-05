QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Ethan Barnett's avatar
Ethan Barnett
20h

For nearly 50 years we've heard the chants and suffered through their bs. Now they have heard our our chant and will now suffer. FAFO. Bring on that fire and rain, or just do what is best for the long suffering Iranian people.

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Sedona's avatar
Sedona
20h

I'd like to think this is Trump posturing playing 3D chess, but I'm not sure anymore.

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4 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
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