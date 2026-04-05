It’s not every day a president sounds like he’s one step away from a full cinematic turn to the dark side, but here we are. President Trump’s latest Truth Social post is not subtle, not polished, and definitely not calm. It feels like something you’d read on a Call of Duty message board instead of posted from an official Presidential account.

I’m not much of a geopolitical analyst but “open the fuckin’ strait or you’ll be living in hell” does not strike me as diplomatic.

Instead it feels like a threat delivered at full volume, with zero attempt to soften the edges. The icing on the cake — “Praise be to Allah” tacked onto the end — only makes it feel even more unhinged and like a Mike Tyson 1990s press conference.

All I can think about Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith when everything starts to unravel. Not the composed Anakin at the beginning, but the one who feels like events are slipping out of his control and responds by turning the intensity all the way up.

That version of Anakin does not de escalate. He escalates harder. He convinces himself that the situation demands it. The more resistance he feels, the more extreme the response becomes. That is the energy here.

Because when rhetoric jumps straight to threats of “hell,” it is not just posturing. It is a signal. Something is not going to plan. There is pressure building. And instead of dialing things back, the instinct is to push forward more aggressively.

Which is why this moment feels dangerous. Not just loud, but consequential. If Iran does not make a deal, this kind of language suggests that Trump is prepared to follow through on escalation. This is not the tone of someone preparing to back off. It is the tone of someone preparing to act.

If you are Iran watching this, it is a strange mix of emotions. On one hand, there is probably something almost emboldening about it. Like Holly McClane watching the terrorist Karl lose control after John kills his brother in Die Hard.

You can see that something has gotten under Trump’s skin. You can see that the reaction is emotional, not strategic. And that can make an opponent feel less predictable, even a little reckless. But at the same time, that is exactly what makes it terrifying.

Because Karl in that moment is not thinking about the plan anymore. He is thinking about vengeance. He is louder, sloppier, and more dangerous precisely because he is no longer operating within the original framework. He is reacting. He is lashing out. And he is willing to escalate in ways that do not necessarily serve the bigger picture.

And Iran, like Holly, is probably watching thinking: "He's still alive... Only John can drive somebody that crazy."

That is the paradox in Trump’s post. If you are on the receiving end, you might feel a flicker of confidence that you provoked this level of anger. You might think you have leverage because you got that reaction.

But you would also be scared shitless of what comes next.

Because when someone with real power sounds this agitated, this unfiltered, and this willing to threaten “hell” in public, it usually means one thing. The temperature is rising. And unless something changes quickly, the next move is unlikely to be calmer than the last. Not exactly a great spot to be heading into Monday’s market open.

We’ll see how Iran responds.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.