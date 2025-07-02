My “25 Stocks To Watch For 2025” have had a great year, outperforming both the S&P 500 and last year’s “24 Stocks To Watch For 2024”, which finished up 18.5% on an equal weighed basis, but lagged the S&P 500.

This year’s picks (full chart below) are up 26.85% on an equal weighted basis so far this year (as of yesterday’s close using math I didn’t double check), significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s gain of 5%.

This outperformance has been largely driven by a few concentrated themes which I’ll update here, along with my take on the market heading into the second half of the year. Here’s my 25 names for the year’s performance: