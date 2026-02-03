Since one of my favorite names is crashing 18% this morning, seems like a great time to point the finger at someone else and be critical of them, in order to divert attention away from my own horrific ideas. Hey, at least I’m honest about it.

You may have noticed that every few hours, like a recurring rash, Tom Lee reappears on CNBC to announce that Bitcoin is about to explode into the financial stratosphere.

This quarter, the destination is neat and tidy: $200,000 to $250,000.

Delivered with the price in the same ballpark, with the same confidence and same straight face.

Apparently, when a prediction fails, the correct response is not reflection, recalibration, or embarrassment. It is simply to recycle it and try again, preferably on live television. Oh, and hope the Fed fires up its printer immediately because, like the rest of the entire industry, you require their liquidity to be proven right and without perpetuating our macroeconomic ponzi scheme, all of a sudden all the “analysts” on CNBC look like they have the financial acumen of Snooki.

As best as I can tell, the numbers come from something called the Cathie Wood model, wherein you just make up a bullshit number that sounds good (a la Tesla is going to $5,000!) and then back some halfhearted “analysis” into the figure to try and justify it. Rarely do I see discounted cash flows, productivity analysis, or even a semi-coherent valuation framework. It feels like these numbers come from vibes.

Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars sounds dramatic. It fits nicely in a headline. It looks great on a chyron. It does not, however, emerge from any transparent analytical process as best I can tell. It seems more like a marketing number, and less like a research result.

When pressed on fundamentals, the conversation usually slides toward “liquidity,” “M2,” and “macro tailwinds.” In other words, more money exists, therefore Bitcoin should be worth more. That is not valuation. That is a bet on monetary expansion dressed up as insight. Bitcoin does not generate earnings. It does not pay dividends. It does not reinvest profits. It does not scale productivity. It sits there and waits for someone else to pay more for it later. I’m long some speculatively, and even I realize: that’s it.

Calling this “digital gold” or a “macro asset” does not change that reality. Crypto remains largely untethered from anything resembling a durable cash-generating ecosystem. Its “fundamentals” are mostly narratives that rise and fall with market sentiment.

Then there is the endlessly recycled phrase “institutional adoption”. But institutions are not benevolent long-term guardians of value. They are professional traders with quarterly targets and risk limits. They pile in when momentum works and disappear when it doesn’t. They do not stabilize markets. They amplify them. Pretending otherwise is wishful thinking. Here’s some nice perspective from my top guy Eric Balchunas on Twitter this morning:

So far, as best I can see, most activity in the crypto ecosystem still revolves around trading, leverage, yield schemes, and speculative recycling of tokens. Very little of it translates into broad economic utility. There is still a plausible future where much of this ends up being a fascinating but failed experiment. Serious analysts acknowledge that. Lee never seems to.

Instead, we get the “four year cycle” a kind of financial astrology where every price movement can be explained after the fact. When prices rise, it proves the halving works. When they fall, it proves the cycle is “resetting.” When the pattern breaks, it proves the pattern no longer applies. Heads he wins. Tails he reframes. It is unfalsifiable, which is convenient if you plan to keep making predictions forever.

Crashes, meanwhile, are always described as “healthy.” Leverage gets wiped out. Weak hands get shaken. The market resets. This is like calling a heart attack a wellness retreat. This is when you hear shit like: “I’m loving this 85% drawdown!”

What makes all of this more impressive is how little accountability seems to exist. Lee’s major calls miss sometimes. Then he returns a few days later with essentially the same forecast and a slightly revised storyline. No real apology or serious postmortem. Just a fresh coat of optimism. In most fields, repeated failure reduces credibility. In financial television, it seems to increase airtime, as Barron’s just pointed out with Dan Ives.

The media angle becomes impossible to ignore. Peter Schiff has been bullish on gold for years. Gold has roughly tripled over the last five to six years. That is not theoretical. That happened. Real returns, in real portfolios. Yet Schiff is treated like an eccentric uncle who wandered into the studio by mistake. Lee misses giant targets and becomes a regular fixture. The difference is not accuracy. It is entertainment value.

None of this means Bitcoin cannot rise. It might. It could double, triple, or surprise everyone. Speculative markets do that. But if it does, it will not be because someone “modeled” it correctly on cable TV. It will be because enough people decided to believe the story at the same time, with enough leverage and enough optimism.

That is why these six figure targets (and most sell side targets on all companies) should be treated like weather forecasts made by gamblers. Interesting. Entertaining. Occasionally lucky. Not something you should build your financial future around. They are sentiment indicators, not road maps.

The real skill on display here is not analytical brilliance. It is confidence. Absolute, unwavering confidence in front of a camera. Wrap some buzzwords around it, mention institutions and cycles, and it sounds like expertise. Strip away the presentation, and what remains is mostly storytelling.

Crypto may thrive. It may stagnate. It may eventually fade into financial history alongside other speculative manias. Nobody knows. But pretending that arbitrary numbers like $250,000 are grounded in rigorous analysis is faux-intellectual idiocy, in my opinion.

Like a Paul Krugman column about the economy, it looks serious from a distance. Up close, it is mostly theater, doublespeak, jargon and backwards thinking.

Yet, for some reason, people are still buying front row seats.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier. I am an investor in Mark’s fund.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.