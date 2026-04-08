Stocks are ripping higher today, and if you only glanced at a chart you’d think the market just discovered world peace, cold fusion, a cure for inflation and non-fat Doritos all at once.

But the catalyst, of course, is the newly announced Iran ceasefire agreement, which traders have enthusiastically interpreted as a green light to bid risk assets like we’re heading into the Pets.com IPO in 2000 again <cough> SpaceX <cough>.

Totally normal stuff. $15 billion in revenue/year.

The logic is straightforward. Lower geopolitical risk means lower oil volatility, fewer supply shocks, and less headline risk. In a market that has been desperately searching for a reason to rally over the last few weeks (heard in the background on financial TV: “The usual bullshit isn’t working and we can’t get Tom Lee to shut the fuck up!”), this ceasefire which brings us back to where we were a couple months ago apparently qualifies as some kind of macro tailwind.

Throw in positioning that was at least somewhat cautious while buying the dip on a metric fuck ton of margin, and you’ve got the ingredients for a sharp squeeze higher, like we’re already seeing today with indexes opening the cash session up +3% or thereabouts.

But let’s not pretend we haven’t seen this movie before.