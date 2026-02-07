QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mezzanotte's avatar
Mezzanotte
8hEdited

'...after years of supposedly “mass” adoption.....' I argue that it has reached mass acceptance, not adoption.

Larry Lepard...he asked the longest non-question question I've ever heard (on the MSTR call). He can pick whatever target he wants, because without any intrinsic value, there's no difference between $1 and $ trillion. They're all infinitely more than what its worth. (full disclosure, I am long as a pure gamble on crowd psychology, which is all BTC is).

As for Saylor saying vol is Satoshi's gift, well, let's just say that if MSTR blows up, he'll have a role waiting for him in the current administration.

(edited to fix typo)

Reply
Share
fab's avatar
fab
8h

I just read an interesting comment on SA regarding BTC ; the profusion of ETFs, derivatives linked to BTC has cancelled the scarcity factor of the instrument. I don't it is real because ETFs have to buy the coin but futures are created out of thin air.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture