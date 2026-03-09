By James Hickman, Schiff Sovereign

Try to wire $15,000 to a foreign bank account sometime.

You’ll be asked to fill out compliance forms explaining the purpose of the transfer. Your bank’s compliance department will review the transaction. A Currency Transaction Report will be filed with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. And depending on the bank, you may receive a follow-up phone call asking you to further justify why you’re moving your own money.

Try to open a bank account overseas and it gets even more fun. Under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA, every foreign bank on Earth is required to report American account holders to the Internal Revenue Service. The paperwork burden is so heavy that thousands of foreign banks have simply stopped accepting American clients altogether.

Deposit $10,000 in cash and the government automatically files a report. Split it into two deposits of $5,000 to avoid that report and you’ve committed a federal crime called “structuring” — punishable by up to five years in prison.

This is the financial surveillance infrastructure that every American lives under. It was built over decades, starting with the Bank Secrecy Act in 1970 and expanded massively by the Patriot Act after 9/11. We are told it exists to catch money laundering, drug trafficking, terrorism financing, and financial crimes.

Yet over twelve years, Jeffrey Epstein moved $378 million across 270 wire transfers without a single flag.

Bank of New York Mellon — one of the oldest and largest financial institutions in America — processed every one of them. At least 18 were round-dollar $1 million wires in 2007 alone — textbook structuring.

The bank’s own compliance review could not identify a legitimate business purpose for any of the 270 transactions. And no Suspicious Activity Report was filed until 2019 — only after Epstein had been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

More than a decade passed between when the transactions occurred and when regulators were notified.

This wasn’t an isolated case, either. Both JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank settled lawsuits related to their Epstein banking relationships. The pattern was identical: process the money, ignore the red flags, settle quietly later.

But while the banks were asleep, another arm of the government was not.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Fusion Center — which pulls together financial intelligence from the Treasury Department and other federal law enforcement agencies — compiled a trove of data on Epstein and his associates: suspicious financial transactions, border crossings, and other records from across multiple agencies.

Based on that intelligence, the Drug Enforcement Administration opened a formal investigation codenamed “Operation Chain Reaction,” targeting Epstein and 14 co-conspirators for illegitimate wire transfers tied to narcotics and prostitution in the US Virgin Islands and New York City.

And once again, nothing came of it.

The investigation ran for at least five years. No charges were ever filed. And the names of all 14 co-conspirators remain redacted to this day.

So what exactly is the point of all the surveillance and regulation?

All this infrastructure — the reports, the compliance departments, the cross-agency intelligence sharing, the billions spent building a surveillance apparatus that monitors every dollar the average American moves — and it couldn’t produce a single charge against the most prolific child sex trafficking operation in modern history.

But split a $10,000 deposit into two transactions at your local bank, and you’re facing five years in federal prison.

The entire Know Your Customer regime, the Currency Transaction Reports, the Suspicious Activity Reports, FATCA, the anti-structuring laws — all of it functions perfectly. Against you.

The financial surveillance state is enormous, expensive, and genuinely burdensome to ordinary people.

But the cost isn’t just personal inconvenience — it’s economic.

The Code of Federal Regulations is nearly 200,000 pages. Every one of those pages represents time and money that businesses and individuals spend on compliance instead of productive activity. And it shows. Real GDP growth in the United States has averaged just 2% since 2000, down from 3.3% in the 1980s and 1990s.

That 1.3% gap might sound small, but it isn’t. Higher growth means higher incomes, higher corporate earnings, and dramatically higher tax revenue — without raising rates.

If real growth had stayed at 3.3% over the past two decades, the federal government would have collected so much more in revenue that budget deficits would have been non-existent. America’s debt-to-GDP ratio today would be under 50% and falling, instead of above 120% and rising. Social Security would be fully funded. The dollar’s dominance would be unquestioned.

Instead, the national debt is north of $38 trillion and climbing by roughly $2 trillion a year. The simplest path out is growth — grow the economy faster than the debt, and the ratio shrinks on its own. But that requires a government willing to get out of the way.

Look at who we’re counting on to make that happen: Congress full of Epstein’s friends, or people covering for Epstein’s friends. And even if you’re generous and set that aside, this is the same body that can’t pass a budget without threatening a government shutdown every few months, that hasn’t meaningfully cut spending in decades, and that just projected $24 trillion in cumulative deficits over the next ten years as if that’s an acceptable baseline.

These are not serious people solving serious problems.

And that’s what a Plan B is all about — making sure your family’s future isn’t dependent on their competence.

