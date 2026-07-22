QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Attila Rebak's avatar
Attila Rebak
3h

Interesting coincidence: Two of the world's three largest foreign-reserve holders—China and India—abstained on the 2022 UN resolution condemning Russia. Since then, both have continued to add substantially to their official gold reserves, with China alone reporting purchases of more than 350 tonnes. Correlation isn't causation, but if the freezing of Russia's reserves changed how central banks think about geopolitical counterparty risk, gold is exactly the asset you'd expect them to accumulate.

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King Cavalier II's avatar
King Cavalier II
3h

Rubbish, for personal investment criteria since central banks have no timeframe considerations or profit/ loss portfolio criteria like every single person & family. The Chinese CB has to put US$ assets somewhere. US farmland & companies? No- increasingly regulated & politically difficult even subject to confiscation.

If you have so much US$ and an infinite time horizon with no need for income and security in the form of armies, then gold might be right for you.

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