QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

I don't think the retail investor gives a quack about gold or silver. Maybe a handful do but they are few and far between. The average investor is still enamored with A/i and tech stocks more than anything.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
5h

Interesting and informative essay. Schiff makes sense when he avoids railing against all assets and investments that don't begin with either "G" or "S."

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