QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
6h

No matter how smart AI gets, it will never predict the roll of the dice any better than a guy playing craps.

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Gerardo Pons's avatar
Gerardo Pons
10h

Then what is the solution to the growing polarization of wealth? Or is it a reality that we have to live with in your opinion?

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