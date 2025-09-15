QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jm1129's avatar
Jm1129
4h

The Patriot Act is an anathema to the rights of American citizens and should be repealed immediately. The fact that neither the President or Congress will do so tells you all you need to know about your government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
svboy's avatar
svboy
40m

Very nice 360d post. What was the need and how it crept into impacting americans lives and america and continues to enroach on our freedoms and rights. The politicians who pass these laws should be held accountable to higher standards and all these surveillance should be run on them and disclosed to the public, this is one mechanism to ensure that no one is "bought" or owned by others. The long tail of this has now morphed from surveillance into actively removing rights - the bill passed by the house that allows the state dept to confiscate american citizens passports if they criticize Israel. Israel is another country and take care of itself, there is no way any laws preventing criticism of any state should be stopped in America. There should be no calls for violence OR physical hurting of people OR suggestions to do so. God help americans get back to the basics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture