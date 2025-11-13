QTR’s Fringe Finance

Chris DeMuth Jr
Managing currency debasement is a fun, lucrative game for financially sophisticated players with access to leverage and alternative stores of capital. But it is a nightmare for average people who just want to work for wages and save for retirement.

Tankster
Look at the mopes we "elect." Is this the Chicken or the Egg? Are they a reflection of society, Gerrymandered districts and all, or are they opinion leaders. I think the former. The party formerly named the GOP has abandoned all sense of liberty (PATRIOT Act, NSPM-7, ad nauseum) and fiscal responsibility (OBBB's permanence of trillion dollar tax benefits for the uber wealthy). and endless showering of taxpayer money on "Defense." $2000 free money in "Tariff Rebates, for everyone <$100k/yr (which probably have to be refunded because Congress was not involved. What a Charley Foxtrot).

Additionally, worldwide fertility rates are declining, with the global average already below replacement level (around 2.1 births per woman). Kids are an expense, not an asset, even in Laos where my recently purchased suit was made.

