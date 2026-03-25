The Smarter Way To Bet On Anthropic And OpenAI
If you want to pay an insane multiple to NAV, fine. But get a well known legacy biz for free then.
All I’ve been seeing over the last couple of days is hype about VCX and people paying 15× NAV to own it just because it has exposure to AI company Anthropic.
While I completely understand all of the buzz around Anthropic right now, paying 15x NAV for it is insane when multiple extremely better options are available to get exposure to both Anthropic and OpenAI.