The year was 1980-something. It was a Saturday because I was watching cartoons in the morning and not at school. Something those from the ancient times call “Saturday morning cartoons.”

There was a ring at the door. A stranger. My mother let him in and called for my father. I curiously followed in, tucked behind.

This man stood tall, carrying upon a dolly a large crate full of wonder. It was the 80s so (1) people would legitimately have jobs as traveling salesman and (2) as a kid I loved it.

“Have you ever seen an encyclopedia?” He asked, looking straight at me.

“No, what is it?!” I inquisitively replied.

The man looked to my parents and asked “May I?” And my father responded sternly in his barely perceptible accent “Shore.”

The man deftly slid the crate off the dolly, unhooked some latches and showed us magnificence we had never before witnessed. It was a row of large books. 22 or so Volumes. Categorized alphabetically. Bound in leather with the pages in gold leaf.

I looked at my mom. She was gone. Entranced. All she could see was gold. Beautiful gold.

Where we immigrated from, we didn’t have books this intricate and beautiful.

My dad snapped, “What is this? A dictionary? We have a dictionary. And he pointed to the giant 40 pound tome sitting atop its podium.”

The man responded, “oh no no, sir. In fact, encyclopedias work in conjunction with a dictionary. A dictionary might give you a brief description of something, but an encyclopedia will tell its story! Go on over and pick a word, maybe an animal?”

My dad headed to the podium and flipped the pages of the dictionary mumbled something and looked up and said “Geeraf.”

Quick as he could the salesman grabbed one of the volumes towards the center and pulled it out. We all gathered around. Silent.

“Giraffe.” He exclaimed as he flipped to the page.

The silence was broken with gasps. My mom may have cried. Upon the page for the giraffe were words, yes, but full color pictures too. Many pages of pictures. A mother giraffe with her baby. Diagrams. Sketches. It was truly a wonder.

I didn’t even have to ask. My dad was a physician and an academic. He hurriedly wrote the man a check and several months later we received the shipment.

The full set of leather bound, gold leaf encyclopedia Britannica.

Over the next year I went through every page of every volume.

It was there, in the Encyclopedia Britannica, where I received confirmation of what I had always suspected: a woman cannot have a penis and men cannot get pregnant.

I like Wikipedia, I use it mostly for botany and geology purpose and it's much better than the vomit served up by A.I on Google.

