The market is hypnotized by headlines out of the Middle East. Every missile strike, every oil spike, every rumor about escalation with Iran sends volatility dealers and gamma-chasing algorithms into another violent intraday swing.

But beneath the geopolitical theater, a dangerous story continues to deteriorate quietly in the background: multiple areas are cracking in a way that looks increasingly systemic, and almost nobody wants to talk about it. But I won’t shut up about it.