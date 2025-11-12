QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Weil's avatar
Marty Weil
13h

I’m surprised there hasn’t been more widespread and vocal pushback against Mamdani’s Democratic Socialism agenda. This shift runs counter to the principles of our Constitutional Republic—the very system Franklin warned the Convention had given us only “if we can keep it.” Clearly, we have not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Joe's avatar
Joe
12h

The phrase "economically illiterate voters” jumped out. This is an apt description of, not just the voters of New York City, but a majority of the voters in the whole country. How else to explain the continuous election of politicians from both parties that have no problem adding to the national deficit every single year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture