QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
26m

It was always a circle jerk of vapid attention seeking virtue signalers, but what’s new now is that the art itself is so bad. When the movies suck we’ve got a lot less patience for these fools applauding themselves.

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2 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
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Dsubscriber
20m

QTR: "Over the last several years, the Oscars have quietly drifted from being the cultural event"

me: NFL, please take note re: the not-so-Super Bowl, its halftime cultural "entertainment" portion, event and for that matter, the entire game and entire season.

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