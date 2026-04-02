The latest development making headlines is that OpenAI is set to gain exposure across several ETFs run by Ark Investment Management, according to reporting from Bloomberg.

The exposure will come through funds including the ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, each expected to hold roughly a three percent stake. For retail investors, this is being framed as a rare opportunity to gain access to one of the most sought-after private AI companies in the world. On the surface, that sounds compelling.

In reality, it is far less attractive than it appears and I believe there are far better ways to get exposure to OpenAI (and Anthropic).