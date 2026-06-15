QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
6h

❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏Love it - and I am a 84 year old CFA who thought that I had seen it all, but this time really is different for multiple reasons. May comment further after I think about this during my marathon training run. If your time frame is long enough, that is if you are investing for the really long run, all the long held principles still apply. Only one caveat, the pace of change has accelerated and therefore uncertainty increased so you have to endure more short term extreme volatility.

Enjoy your day since the Iran War has now concluded. 🙂🙂🙂👋👋👋

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
6h

I keep telling people my only real safety net is having a church I like. I wish I was joking, but everything else in "the real world" seems like such a house of cards. You've expressed that feeling perfectly.

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