About an hour before the cash open, futures are doing what you’d expect after a weekend like that. Dow futures are down roughly 576 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 futures are off about 1.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures are lower by 1.4%, and gold futures are up around 3% as capital moves into traditional hedges.

It’s been a clean, textbook risk-off open in the futures market.

Over the weekend I wrote that “there are two very different paths that are possible here” for the market heading deeper into this week.