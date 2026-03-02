If You Only Watch One Thing In Today's Trading...
What I'm watching to try and determine how markets will fare this week.
About an hour before the cash open, futures are doing what you’d expect after a weekend like that. Dow futures are down roughly 576 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 futures are off about 1.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures are lower by 1.4%, and gold futures are up around 3% as capital moves into traditional hedges.
It’s been a clean, textbook risk-off open in the futures market.
Over the weekend I wrote that “there are two very different paths that are possible here” for the market heading deeper into this week.