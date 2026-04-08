Back in October, I published a list of 10 sectors that I believed investors should avoid.

The core idea behind that list was straightforward: a number of areas across the market had been artificially supported by years of ultra-low rates, easy liquidity, and accounting practices that allowed problems to be delayed rather than resolved. At the time, some of those calls may have seemed early. But what we are seeing now is that many of those risks were not misplaced, they were simply not yet fully recognized.

One of the sectors on that list was private credit. Over the past several months, that space has started to show clear signs of deterioration.

What had been marketed as a relatively stable, yield-generating alternative to traditional fixed income is now revealing deeper structural issues. The underlying problem is that a significant portion of these portfolios contains impaired assets that were never properly marked down. Instead, valuations were often based on internal models rather than observable market prices, allowing managers to smooth over volatility and delay the recognition of losses.

That approach works…until it doesn’t. And now, as refinancing becomes more difficult and borrowers come under pressure, those impairments are beginning to surface more visibly.

That same framework—impaired assets combined with mismarked books—is exactly why I also highlighted another sector to avoid, which now looks like it’s under stress.