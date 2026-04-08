The Next Sector To Collapse?
"...impairments are beginning to surface more visibly."
Back in October, I published a list of 10 sectors that I believed investors should avoid.
The core idea behind that list was straightforward: a number of areas across the market had been artificially supported by years of ultra-low rates, easy liquidity, and accounting practices that allowed problems to be delayed rather than resolved. At the time, some of those calls may have seemed early. But what we are seeing now is that many of those risks were not misplaced, they were simply not yet fully recognized.
One of the sectors on that list was private credit. Over the past several months, that space has started to show clear signs of deterioration.
April 6, 2026 - Barings caps redemption requests after 11.3% withdrawal requests
April 2, 2026 - Blue Owl hit with “unprecedented” redemption requests
March 31, 2026 - WSJ reports that software exposure among private credit funds is larger than disclosed
March 27, 2026 - Cracks in private credit reach UBS Real Estate fund, forced to suspend withdrawals
March 24, 2026 - Ares restricts withdrawals on its Strategic Income Fund after redemption requests hit 11.6%
March 23, 2026 - Apollo caps withdrawals on its $25 billion Apollo Debt Solutions vehicle after redemptions hit 11%
March 19, 2026 - Stone Ridge’s Alternative Lending Risk Premium Fund gates redemptions after overwhelming redemption requests
March 16, 2026 - Apollo co-president says that “all” marks in parts of the private markets industry are “wrong”
March 11, 2026 - Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater cap redemptions in $8 billion, and $33 billion funds, respectively
What had been marketed as a relatively stable, yield-generating alternative to traditional fixed income is now revealing deeper structural issues. The underlying problem is that a significant portion of these portfolios contains impaired assets that were never properly marked down. Instead, valuations were often based on internal models rather than observable market prices, allowing managers to smooth over volatility and delay the recognition of losses.
That approach works…until it doesn’t. And now, as refinancing becomes more difficult and borrowers come under pressure, those impairments are beginning to surface more visibly.
That same framework—impaired assets combined with mismarked books—is exactly why I also highlighted another sector to avoid, which now looks like it’s under stress.