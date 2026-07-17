QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Woke1's avatar
Woke1
1hEdited

As a infamous chicken like to state: Energy is life.

So… if our “Overlords” in what seem to be every western civilization are coming up with new malthusian ways for us peasants to use less and less energy, there are only a few conclusions to draw from:

1: they are actively working to unalive us.

2: no one is coming to save us

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Mike's avatar
Mike
1h

"Smart meters" in place throughout NY. They can, and do monitor your usage and can tell what you are using by the unique wave cycles produced when an item consumes electricity. My bill outlines each month what my AC usage is and what the other usages are. Right down the penny.

Additionaly NYS is about to pass a law mandating 78 degree thermostat settings during peak demand. Hmmmm.

Hate, is not a strong enough word.

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