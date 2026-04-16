QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
2h

"The war between the governments of Israel, the US, and Iran will be just like all other wars, negative in all its aspects." This is true enough, but a nuclear blast is also negative in all aspects.

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Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
1h

Ukraine's 2014 war was negative in all respects for the unfortunate residents of Crimea, Lugansk and Donetsk. China's annexation of Tibet was negative certainly for the Tibetans. Russia's Chechan war was negative for the Chechans.

Moral of the story: War is bad, but it is usually worse for the losers. You lose your identity if you submit to an aggressor. Sometimes you have to fight.

The US has never faced an existential threat from external enemies. It faces a number of threats internally. Stepwise loss of control to illegal immigrants. Decimation by those who flood the country with drugs. Purveyors of sexual perversions that snuff out future generations.

The question is not economic. And, yes, sometimes wars need to be fought.

Written from Kyiv.

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