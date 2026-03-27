QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
1h

Mr Hynes needs to explain the difference between placing a ‘bet’ on Kalshi versus buying a 0DTE. There is no discernible difference as far as I can tell. He seems to think there is.

I’ll look forward to his forthcoming explanation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture