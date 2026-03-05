The Market’s Favorite Exception
Elon Musk’s personal fortune is larger than all the revenue Tesla has ever earned combined.
I should start by admitting something that anyone writing critically about Tesla probably has to acknowledge up front: betting against this company has historically been a losing trade. Skeptics have been wrong about Tesla for more than a decade. Many very smart investors have shorted the stock at various points, often with great conviction, only to watch it continue climbing anyway.