QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Matt Brigance's avatar
Matt Brigance
7h

Respect in general needs a comeback! Nice article Sir.

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Sir Tom of Northfield's avatar
Sir Tom of Northfield
7h

Bitcoin is nothing but a "price". There is no "There" there.

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