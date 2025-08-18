QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
8h

In 2008 the government made a choice....Wall Street over Main street.

A very Transnational choice.

Higher interest rates are the cure...but nobody inside the Belway has the cojones to do the right thing for the common good.

They are lucky the majority of the electorate has no clue or there would be millions protesting on the streets.

David Wilson's avatar
David Wilson
2hEdited

Graduated HS in May of 1975 at the age of 17 and immediately started working offshore as a roughneck making about $1300 a month. I was working 2 weeks on and 2 week off, 84 hours a week. According to the CPI calculator that is equal to $7,894.03 a month in todays money straight out of HS. Working 6 months out of the year and making 96k in today's money. Man I had it good back then at 17 yrs old. I was living large and did not even know it. Those 2 weeks off I was drinking, hoeing, smoking, Corvettes, Mustangs like it was 1999. Didn't save a dime.

