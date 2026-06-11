QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Jeff Harris's avatar
Jeff Harris
2h

I, for one, am more than ready for this charade to be over and for normalcy to return. I am, however, fearful for the repercussions when the air finally comes out of the balloon.

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Will Coulter's avatar
Will Coulter
3h

Another great analysis, thanks Chris!

I wonder how much of the sell-off in stocks and commodities in the last few days is directly related to private and institutional investors raising cash for the SpaceX IPO? Not one I plan to touch under any circumstances...

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