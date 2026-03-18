QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
2h

A solution looking for a problem.

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Hans S's avatar
Hans S
28m

Just to put it into perspective: Where I live, roads are already 50% safer in terms of deaths-per-travelled-distance, 70% safer in terms of deaths-per-registered-car and 80% safer in terms of deaths-per-capita (only counting traffic accidents).

So while autonomous vehicles are incredibly impressive technology, the achievements aren't actually that impressive when compared internationally with countries that don't even allow autonomous vehicles testing yet (except some central town autonomous shuttle buses that go up to 10mph).

The safest choice here is to take a train ride on the excellent and very dense train network.

Even in the neighboring country where highways tend to have no speed limits, the deaths-per-travelled-distance are 40% lower than in the US.

The actual way to improve things for everyone is to design roads for the safety of everyone, including anyone that doesn't drive a car. The US was that way a hundred years ago, before towns and cities got paved over with multi-lane roads and car parks since the 1950s and suburbia was invented.

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