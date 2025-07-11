QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
Jul 11

I don't even walk down the inner aisles. I just stay on the outer edge where I can get some protein and produce then leave.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Phil Bak's avatar
Phil Bak
Jul 11

You gotta be rich to eat clean. I think that's the unspoken tragedy of it all.

At least no one is starving anymore. I guess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture