QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
7hEdited

My 100% reliable tests for politicians to mistrust (even more than most): 1) out of nowhere insisting on pronouncing foreign words in foreign accents 2) pronouns in bios and 3) glaring at you so you can see the whites of their eyes above their irises (ubiquitous among insane 30-something cat lady TikTokers).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
6h

The day will come when muggers steal your wallet, throw away the cash inside, and keep the wallet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Quoth the Raven
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture