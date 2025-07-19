If you read my recent piece on wealth inequality and the honest economic pain so many Americans are feeling, you know exactly where I stand: our monetary system is fundamentally broken, and it’s rigged to benefit the asset-rich elite at the direct expense of the working and middle class.

When I wrote that rising costs, stagnant wages, and sky-high asset prices were eroding faith in capitalism, I wasn’t speculating—I was describing exactly what happens when central banks replace market discipline with financial engineering.

Steve Hanke just provided one of the clearest, most devastating explanations of how and why that’s happening.

The below interview with Hanke doesn’t just support the argument I’ve been making—it throws jet fuel on it. He lays bare how the Fed’s monetary distortions are turbocharging inequality, enriching the billionaire class, and crushing everyone else under the weight of inflated prices and policy failure.

So if you want to understand the madness of U.S. economic policy right now — from inflation to interest rates to the Fed's total dysfunction, watch the below interview with Steve Hanke.

I can’t recall a more direct, unsparing, or necessary takedown of everything that’s gone wrong in American monetary thinking. I believe this conversation should be required viewing for anyone with even a passing interest in economics, investing, or the future of the U.S. dollar.

Hanke opens by lighting both Trump and Jerome Powell on fire.

“Both Trump and the chairman — I would give a letter grade F to. If they were in my class, they’d both get Fs,” he says. It’s not personal, it’s policy.