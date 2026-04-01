QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
5d

To paraphrase the above, "Stupidity is relying on governments over and over again, and expecting success."

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Mike's avatar
Mike
5d

Well. Unfortunately for us here in NY.....family offices and other deep pocketed money managers are pouring billions into this madness for the healthy, tax efficient returns.

BEES facilities next to aquifer lakes....solar farms being installed all over farm and grasslands upstate ny and wind turbines off the coasts of LI. All with vehement opposition to these projects.

The same regulatory agencies that send swatt squads to extricate squirrels have become interestingly impotent in the face of all this as well.

Ohhh...and bills have trippled due to debt financing and front loading this madness into rates.

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