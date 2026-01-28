Friend of Fringe Finance Lawrence Lepard released his most recent investor letter this week, wrapping up 2025 where his fund was up more than 170%.

Larry gets little coverage in the mainstream media, which, in my opinion, makes him someone worth listening to twice as closely. He is part of a small cohort that has been deadass right on gold and silver over the last few years and was able to see this stratospheric move in metals ahead of time.

Photo: Kitco

Larry was kind enough to allow me to share his thoughts heading into 2026. His letter has been edited slightly for brevity and for visuals. The first part of his letter is here.

MONETARY CHAOS: SECULAR TREND CHANGE

These charts demonstrate how close we are to the end of the monetary road.