QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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george
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Cheap goods made by slaves are important to our economy. I remember when China was filled with starving peasants and now they are a Strategic threat. America did that without tariffs. Our country was wealthiest before we replaced tariffs with taxes.

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